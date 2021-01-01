About this product
Our 1:1 strength is 1 part CBD for every 1 part THC. This formula is a fit for those looking for stronger psychoactive or sedative effects. Our capsules are vegan and gluten free.
To learn more about our product strengths, ratios, and where you can buy Proof products, visit our website at proofextracts.com!
About this brand
Proof
Proof is a small family-owned and operated company based in Sonoma County. We aim to make cannabis products more accessible and affordable. We first started making our capsules, tinctures, and topicals for friends and family members, and saw amazing results. However, when we went into dispensaries, it always shocked us to see the expensive prices for CBD and other cannabis products. We decided we could do it better, and much more affordably. Proof products offer all the same benefits you're accustomed to with clean, healthy, cannabis-derived products at a reasonable price.
