Proof’s 20:1 vegan and gluten-free capsules are a compassionately-priced, minimally intoxicating product with very low THC concentration and a generous amount of CBD. Mixed with healthful raw coconut oil for maximum benefit and absorption. Perfect for those new to cannabis or all-day consumers looking for the beneficial effects of whole-plant, full spectrum CBD. Ideal for anytime, easy, highly effective relief. Also great for pet owners looking for relief from anxiety or pain.

Per dose (1 capsule): 10mg CBD & 0.5 mg THC

Per bottle (30 capsules): 300mg CBD & 15mg THC

Per bag (5 capsules): 50mg CBD & 2.5mc THC

Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, cannabis oil.

All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses.