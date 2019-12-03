Proof’s 20:1 (20 parts CBD for every 1 part THC) tincture is a minimally intoxicating product with a generous amount of CBD. Perfect for those new to cannabis or all-day consumers looking for the beneficial effects of full spectrum CBD. Ideal for daytime and continuous use. Also great for pet owners looking for relief from stress or discomfort.

Per dose (0.5ml): 10mg CBD & 0.5mg THC

Per bottle (15ml): 300mg CBD & 15mg THC

Ingredients: medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil, cannabis oil.

All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses.