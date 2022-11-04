Proof 5:1 is a staff and customer favorite for the just-right blend of soothing CBD and uplifting THC. A great daytime strength for experienced users or nighttime strength for beginners.

Per dose (0.5ml): 10mg CBD & 2mg THC

Per bottle (15ml): 300mg CBD & 60mg THC

Ingredients: Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil, cannabis oil.

All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses.

