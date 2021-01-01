About this product

Proof’s CBN Tincture is a fast-acting remedy for your sleepytime needs! Unique in the market, Proof combines THC with CBN, a special cannabinoid that helps encourage restfulness. The Proof CBN tincture will help you get to sleep and stay asleep through the night, waking with a restful and restored feeling. Compared to other products, the Proof Sleepytime tincture is much higher potency and better value, allowing for generous nightly use. Fans of this product report that its unique benefits surpass the effectiveness of other products they’ve tried, and they are finally able to get a full night’s rest.

Per dose (0.5ml): 5mg CBN & 5mg THC

Per bottle (15ml): 25mg of THC & 25mg CBN.

Ingredients: Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil, cannabis oil.

All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses.