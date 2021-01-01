About this product

Proof’s Extra Strength CBD Tincture contains a maximum dose of CBD, and does not contain any THC. This tincture is good for those who need to avoid THC for their employment or other factors. It can also be paired with any of our other tinctures for an extra dose of CBD without increasing the THC content at the same time.



Per dose (0.5ml): 33mg CBD

Per bottle (15ml): 1000mg CBD

Ingredients: Medium-chain triglyceride (MCT) coconut oil, cannabis oil.

All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses.