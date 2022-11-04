Proof’s Ethically Sourced program considers farmer equity and environmental impacts when purchasing the beautiful cannabis flower for our prerolls. All too often, cultivators are forced to accept low payment for their crops. Proof’s Ethically Sourced program pays higher amounts to the grower and provides a platform for the cultivator to be recognized. All flowers in Proof Prerolls products are grown outdoors, using the sun’s energy, with a focus on biodynamic and sustainable cultivation practices. Proof only works with small, independent growers, with a focus on inclusion and diversity. By purchasing Proof Prerolls, you are helping to lift up the communities around us.

Potency and strain varies by batch. Proof pre-rolls come in Indica-dominant, Sativa-dominant, and High-CBD varieties.