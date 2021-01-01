About this product

Proof High THC Capsules contain 30mg THC per capsule, and should only be used by those seeking strong effects. These high THC capsules are a great alternative to smoking or vaping. This ratio is very psychoactive.

Per dose (1 capsule): 30mg THC

Per bottle (30 capsules): 900mg THC

Per bag (5 capsules): 150mg THC

Ingredients: Coconut MCT oil, cannabis oil.

All Proof products are vegan, sugar free, gluten free, and cruelty-free, made by hand in their small facility in Northern California. Proof is a woman-owned and operated company that believes in the medical and therapeutic qualities of their products. Their "compassionately priced" model works so that those who need their products the most can afford them. Proof lifts up the community around it through volunteerism, philanthropy, and by doing business with other like-minded folks. Support small businesses.