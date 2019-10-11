The Orange tincture is designed to give a warm and calming euphoria. 500mg's of our 99%+ CBD mixed with 100% Organic MCT-Oil



Uses:

Anti-anxiety

Anti-oxidant

Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis

Non-psychoactive

Neuroprotective Agent

Maximum endocannabinoid system boost

Consumption:



Sublingual use (under the tongue) has been reported to offer the highest absorption rate for CBD, or mix straight into foods where citrus is typically used (salads, juices, marinades etc.). We recommend 5-10mg doses, 2-3 times per day as needed.



Ingredients:



Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Citrus Extract, Cannabidiol (CBD)

