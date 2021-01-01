We designed the Neo to be used in place of the pocket lighter on all of your devices to improve your enjoyment of flower.



You simply place it over your bowl where it heats your herb without burning it. The Neo prevents the ash and toxins that are created from combustion.



When you inhale, the warmed air from the Neo extracts the flavors, aromatics, and other active compounds so that you still enjoy the full spectrum of tastes and effects.



“As organic cannabis growing has improved, farms like ours pay special attention to every single input we use in the soil, as the microbial life in our living soil beds and the use of all plant based fertility enhances flavors in ways that traditional smoking often hides. These intricate flavor profiles deserve to be savored and enjoyed - which is precisely what the Neo is designed for." - Myron Chadowitz, President of Cannassentials - an award-winning organic cannabis farm based in Eugene, Oregon.



"I believe this is the perfect portable vaporizer for most people and can provide a wide range of possibilities for heavy users, light users, and complete novices. It’s also probably the best vaporizer (atomizer) to get people to make the switch from combustion to vaporization. The perks are that you can still use all of your current pieces....It's the tastiest, the most rewarding, and most similar to that of actually smoking cannabis which some people, myself included, miss." - Buzz Danklin, The Vaporizer Wizard (May 2021 Review)



"Whereas most vaporizers feature built-in temperature controls, the unique Neo allows you to control the level of vapor simply by using your breath, since it works with your existing pipe or bong. This allows your herbs to be heated only when you’re inhaling, which ensures you don’t waste any precious material when the device is heating or cooling down." - Naima Karp, Spy.com review (Sept. 2021)