About this product
The Sour apple is a favor amongst sour lovers! This candy is made using a granny smith apple flavor along with a unique blend of acids to give it the iconic sour apple test.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pucks Cannabis Confections
Pucks cannabis confections was founded in Prescott Valley, Az in 2016. We are most well known for our German style or Black Forest gummies. Every single product is made completely from scratch using our recipes developed to work specifically with Cannabis not just for flavor but for the delivery of Cannabinoids.