A melting pot of tropical flavors with a hint of guava, tamarind, and black cherry. This pectin chew is like a vacation for your taste buds!
Pucks Cannabis Confections
Pucks cannabis confections was founded in Prescott Valley, Az in 2016. We are most well known for our German style or Black Forest gummies. Every single product is made completely from scratch using our recipes developed to work specifically with Cannabis not just for flavor but for the delivery of Cannabinoids.