About this product
-This gummy is a 1:1 THC/CBD gummy
which has equal parts of CBD to THC 100mg of each to total 200mg making
it available to all rec patients as well as medical. Each piece contains 10mgTHC and
10mgCBD. We are using an elderberry (also known as Sambucus) concentrate as well as a
green tea polyphenol extract to the gummy. We are also infusing the gummy with Zinc and
Vitamin C. The goal of this gummy is to help boost the immune system by introducing some
nutrients that have been shown to be very viable in outside industries.
About this brand
Pucks Cannabis Confections
Pucks cannabis confections was founded in Prescott Valley, Az in 2016. We are most well known for our German style or Black Forest gummies. Every single product is made completely from scratch using our recipes developed to work specifically with Cannabis not just for flavor but for the delivery of Cannabinoids.