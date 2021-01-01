-This gummy is a 1:1 THC/CBD gummy

which has equal parts of CBD to THC 100mg of each to total 200mg making

it available to all rec patients as well as medical. Each piece contains 10mgTHC and

10mgCBD. We are using an elderberry (also known as Sambucus) concentrate as well as a

green tea polyphenol extract to the gummy. We are also infusing the gummy with Zinc and

Vitamin C. The goal of this gummy is to help boost the immune system by introducing some

nutrients that have been shown to be very viable in outside industries.