About this product
Lighten up & feel shimmery with our Signature herbal cigarettes.
A tobacco-free herbal smoking blend for happiness pre-rolled into cigarettes with biodegradable cellulose filters for a smooth smoke.
Ten 0.75 gram filtered herbal smokes in a recyclable pack
Contains organic, food-grade herbs rolled in unbleached, chlorine-free paper:
Damiana leaf
Marshmallow leaf
Mullein leaf
Klip Dagga petals
Lemon Balm leaf & flower
Skullcap leaf & flower
Wormwood leaf & flower
Wood Betony leaf & flower
NO tobacco, NO nicotine, NO cannabis, NO hemp, NO CBD or THC, NO synthetics, NO additives, NO isolates
Signature Cigs
Puff HerbalsMiscellaneous
About this brand
Puff Herbals
Puff Herbals is an herbal wellness brand centered around the ritual of smoking, founded and formulated by a clinical herbalist. Advocating herbalism for smokers of all plants, we're on a mission to make your rituals potent & purposeful by enhancing your cannabis experience with targeted herbal support.
Adding smokable herbs to your cannabis is a way to naturally guide and target your high by enhancing desired effects and diminishing unwanted ones. By adding smoking herbs to your cannabis, in addition to inhaling the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds in your cannabis, you’re now getting the phytoconstituents of the herbs as well. This is a great way to naturally add desired terpenes to your smoke as well as counterbalance any potential negative “side” effects of cannabis.
Puff Herbals was founded on the belief that working with herbs through smoke can be a vital part of a holistic wellness practice. Our vision is to make herbalism fun, and we've formulated all of our blends with recreational pairings in mind for enhanced enjoyment of the present moment.
Smoke weeds everyday!
Adding smokable herbs to your cannabis is a way to naturally guide and target your high by enhancing desired effects and diminishing unwanted ones. By adding smoking herbs to your cannabis, in addition to inhaling the cannabinoids, terpenes, and other compounds in your cannabis, you’re now getting the phytoconstituents of the herbs as well. This is a great way to naturally add desired terpenes to your smoke as well as counterbalance any potential negative “side” effects of cannabis.
Puff Herbals was founded on the belief that working with herbs through smoke can be a vital part of a holistic wellness practice. Our vision is to make herbalism fun, and we've formulated all of our blends with recreational pairings in mind for enhanced enjoyment of the present moment.
Smoke weeds everyday!
