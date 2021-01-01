About this product

No matter where you find yourself, PUFF pre-rolls are there to provide you with the highest quality, Northern California grown flower for an epic smoking experience. We never pack shake in our PUFF pre-rolls and only use 100% premium flower, each of which is meticulously broken down by hand and freshly ground to ensure each strain’s unique aroma and abundant characteristics are preserved from harvest to consumer. Each pre-roll is consistently packed, with a hand-tamped end in the finest high-quality rice paper providing a slow, satisfying burn. There is never a need to rush your PUFF experience with each pre roll’s re-sealable air-tight tube. So go ahead – savor the moment, and enjoy every PUFF on your time.