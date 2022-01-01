PUFF Xtrax Cake Stix 2 gram HHC-O Birthday Cake Kush Disposable Vape is a 2 gram and 2mL potent HHC-O Hybrid strain that mixes GSC and Cherry Pie varieties with potent HHC-O oil. Birthday Cake Kush HHC-O has a crazy tasty flavor of fruity vanilla skunk with a hint of sweet nuttiness upon exhale. HHC-O is a recently discovered cannabinoid with calming, relaxing and uplifting properties. The "O" at the end is exactly what happens with the THC-O. Producers take HHC and add acetate to it. That procedure changes the molecule of HHC, producing more potent effects than traditional HHC.



Features:



2mL/2000mg per Disposable

Flavor: Birthday Cake Kush

Strain: Hybrid

Terpene Profile: Uplifting, Calming, Focused

Aroma: Sweet, Vanilla, Nutty w/ Earthy Notes

Premium Hemp Derived HHC-O Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes