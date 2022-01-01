About this product
PUFF Xtrax Cake Stix 2 gram HHC-O Birthday Cake Kush Disposable Vape is a 2 gram and 2mL potent HHC-O Hybrid strain that mixes GSC and Cherry Pie varieties with potent HHC-O oil. Birthday Cake Kush HHC-O has a crazy tasty flavor of fruity vanilla skunk with a hint of sweet nuttiness upon exhale. HHC-O is a recently discovered cannabinoid with calming, relaxing and uplifting properties. The "O" at the end is exactly what happens with the THC-O. Producers take HHC and add acetate to it. That procedure changes the molecule of HHC, producing more potent effects than traditional HHC.
Features:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Birthday Cake Kush
Strain: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Uplifting, Calming, Focused
Aroma: Sweet, Vanilla, Nutty w/ Earthy Notes
Premium Hemp Derived HHC-O Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes
Features:
2mL/2000mg per Disposable
Flavor: Birthday Cake Kush
Strain: Hybrid
Terpene Profile: Uplifting, Calming, Focused
Aroma: Sweet, Vanilla, Nutty w/ Earthy Notes
Premium Hemp Derived HHC-O Oil
CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production
Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality
Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency
Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC
No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.
Ingredients: HHC-O Distillate & Terpenes
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
PUFF Xtrax
PUFF XTRAX is the best Delta 8 store online for cheap premium D8, THC-O, HHC, THCV, D10: Disposables, Sugar Candy Edibles, Pre-Rolls and Vape Carts. Shop popular D8 THC at the best deals. PUFF EXTRACTS also offers Delta 8 Wholesale at the best prices on the market, All of our PUFF XTRAX D8 THC products are made using premium 100% Hemp