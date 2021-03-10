PUFF Xtrax 2G THC-O Disposable Vape Sour Diesel is a potent 2 gram and 2mL THCO sativa-dominant Hybrid that's been around since 1991 and is considered a classic strain for a reason. With its sharp, fuel-like aroma and flavor, Sour Diesel is a bonafide legend of cannabis culture that instantly evokes the heady and energizing reputation of the famous strain. Our Sour Diesel THC-O Disposable Vape will boost your energy, awaken your senses, and potentially unleash your inhibitions. In addition to the awakening nature, the THC-O adds an extra boost that’ll boost your senses even more so… If you’re ready for a new experience try a Puff Xtrax Sour Diesel THC-O disposable today, you’ll be happy you did!



Features:



2mL/2000mg per Disposable

Flavor: Sour Diesel

Strain: Hybrid

Terpene Profile: Upliting, Alert, Focused

Aroma: Citrusy, Sharp, Fuel like

100% Premium Hemp Derived THC-O Oil

CCELL® Coil and Ceramic Core Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Device Made by iKrusher - Superb Quality

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: THC-O Distillate, Terpenes

Click Here to View Lab Results

Included:



1-Qty THCO 2G Sour Diesel Disposable Vape

Potent & Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC/THC-O products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Click Here to View Lab Results



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

