DANK Carts Lemon OG Delta 8 (D8) Vape Cartridge by PUFF XTRAX is a potent indica dominant hybrid strain that's a cross between the mythical Las Vegas Lemon Skunk and The OG #18. PUFF XTRAX Lemon OG is bred for an unmistakable sweet lemon taste and smell, mixed with undertones of earthy kush flavors. While our Lemon OG has inherited a skunky aroma from its kush relatives, this particular strain is fruity tasting and pleasant smelling with earthy undertones. Its quick-acting sleepy head sensation is excellent for late afternoon relaxation while helping to soothe pain, stress and anxiety.



Features:



Flavor: Lemon OG

Strain: Indica dominant Hybrid

Terpene Profile: Relaxing, Happy, Sedative

Aroma: Citrusy and lemony delight with classic kush undertones.

1mL/1000mg per Cartridge

100% Premium Hemp Derived Delta 8 THC Oil

CCELL® Coil Technology - Intense Flavor Production

Lab-Tested for Quality and Potency

Contains less than 0.3% Delta-9 THC

No cutting/filling oils such as VG, PG, PEG, MCT, Vitamin E, etc.

Ingredients: Delta-8 Distillate, Delta-8 Oil, Terpenes

Click Here to View Lab Results

Included:



1-Qty Delta-8 Lemon OG Vape Cartridge

Potent & Pure Guaranteed:



PUFF XTRAX stands by our promise to deliver the purest, most potent Delta-8 THC products. All of our products undergo rigorous third-party batch testing before hitting the shelves to ensure potency and purity.



Warning:



Do not operate a vehicle, of any type, or heavy machinery when using Delta 8 products. This product may cause drowsiness, dizziness, or be mildly psychoactive, which may affect your ability to operate in a safe manner. PUFF XTRAX and any of PUFFXTRAX.com’s parent and subsidiary companies will not be responsible for the actions of anyone who uses this product.



Disclaimer:



Please remember as you read the reviews, product information and other articles on the Internet, that everyone’s body chemistry is different. What helps one person’s body may have no effect on yours. Also, what doesn’t help another person’s body may aid yours with great effect. Thus, relying solely on reviews and anecdotal statements from other people isn’t wise for your particular health situation. Rather, it’s always recommended that you a comprehensive understanding of your medical condition before starting any new type of treatment. Specifically relating to this product, it’s recommended that you either follow the guidance of a medical professional, or that you start with a low dose and gradually increase until reaching the desired therapeutic effect.

