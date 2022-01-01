About this product
The travel pack is the perfect companion for the dabber on the move. The pack includes:
- Carb Cap Tether to keep a lid on things without the worry of it falling off.
- Backpack to store a dab tool & cotton swabs.
- Splash Cap to keep water where it belongs, and protect your peak from falls.
- Atomizer Cover to bring the whole look together.
