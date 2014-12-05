Puffin Farm
Emerald Jack
SativaTHC 16%CBD —
Puffin Farm: A cross between Jack Herer and Emerald OG, this sativa is flavorful, energetic, creative and heady. Excellent for daytime use. Sweet earthy flavors with pine notes.
Emerald Jack effects
60 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Energetic
45% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
16% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
11% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
6% of people report feeling dry eyes
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
30% of people say it helps with pain
