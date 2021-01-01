About this product

This color changing beaker glass bong features a tree perc and an ice catcher, this water pipe also features a carb hole on the right side of the beaker base so you don't have to remove the glass slide for carbs! The color on the bong will change when face to different types of light, a really heady feature! The set comes with a 14mm joint size female removable downstem and a 14mm male clear bowl glass slide/bowl piece for flowers. It's approximately 16" tall, 3mm thick, so it won't break easily. Perfect Bong for having a sofa sesh with friends!



Accessories: 1x 14mm Female Down Stem, 1x 14mm Male Bowl Piece

Height: 16" / 38cm

Beaker Base Width: 4.65" / 12cm

Color Changing Glass

Beaker Bong Style

Built-In Carb Hole

Tree Perc Bong

Ice Catcher

Removable Down Stem

Female Joint

Flared Mouthpiece

Category: For Dry Herbs, Bongs/Water Pipes

Features Of This Water Pipe

Beaker Bong



This water pipe term is very easy to understand, it looks like a scientific equipment piece: The beaker. Beaker bongs are considered one of the most popular forms of water bong in the cannabis community since it's got a larger base it can sit on any flat surface and won't easily tip over. Perfect shape for everyday use!



Ice Catcher/Pinch



This water pipe features a built-in ice catcher which means you can add ice cubes into the tube of the bong. As we all know that smoke generated from herb combustion can be very hot, having ice cubes or even snow in the water pipe can chill the smoke providing a much smoother smoking experience.



Tree Perc



The tree perc is one of the most common percolators found in today's bongs, the tree perc sits in the water and has numerous arms that diffuse smoke allowing the smoke to evenly spread in the water creating a smooth hit.



Removable Downstem



Most commonly seen on beaker bongs, since beaker bongs without a fixed downstem still need a diffuser to diffuse smoke, a removable downstem will be used in that situation, since it's removable the water pipe/bong and the downstem can be clean separately.



Color Changing Glass



The surface of this bong is coated with various materials so it will show different colors under different lightings. A very heady feature!



Flared Mouthpiece



A flared mouthpiece means that the mouthpiece is thicker or higher than the rest of the bong, it's more comfortable to put your mouth on it and creating a tighter seal for smoking at the same time.



Built-In Carb Hole



This bong has a large carb hole on the left side of the base, that means you don't need to take out the bowl piece/glass slide when you need to carb, simply move your finger away from the carb hole allowing air to get in the bong. If you are into removing the bowl piece carbs you can always plug the carb hole.



Glass Bong



This water pipe is made of high-quality glass. 100% handmade and closely examined by the Puffing Bird Staff.



Female Joint



This water pipe features an 18mm female joint.