About this product

One of our favorites! This mini typhoon spoon Murrine Glass Pipe features a Millefiori Milli Scheme patent and one raised clear glass marble on the side of the bowl to provide a more comfortable holding experience, it also features a standard size carb hold on the left side of the bowl to provide a smoother carbing experience. It's very portable in size you can carry this little guy all day in your pocket and you won't feel a thing!



Puffing Bird Spoon Pipe

Thick Glass

Murrine Glass Pipe

Millefiori Milli Scheme Patent

Clear Glass Marbles

Standard Carb Hole Size

Maria Ring

Deep Bowl

Colored Glass

Worked Glass

Mini Size

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes



Feature Of This Spoon Pipe

HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



Maria Ring



An orb/circular glass marble-like feature usually appears next to the bowl or the mouthpiece enhances the overall appearance and holding of the glass pipe.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



WORKED GLASS



A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.



MINI SIZE



This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!