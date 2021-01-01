3.3" Mini Spiral Glass Spoon w/ Maria Rings
About this product
This mini size spoon pipe features a blue milli scheme on the front of the bowl, andswirl patterns on the body. A mini maria ring allows larger air circulation just like a standard size hand pipe.
Spiral Color Scheme
Spiral Pattern Color Vary
Milli Scheme
Clear Glass Marbles
Left Side Carb Hole
Large Carb Hole
Venturi Design
Length: 3.3" / 8.5 CM
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
MINI MARIA RINGS
COLORED GLASS
WORKED GLASS
MINI Size Pipe
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Spoon Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
Maria Ring
An orb/circular glass marble-like feature usually appears next to the bowl or the mouthpiece enhances the overall appearance and holding of the glass pipe.
MINI SIZE
This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!
