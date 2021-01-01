About this product

This mini size spoon pipe features a blue milli scheme on the front of the bowl, andswirl patterns on the body. A mini maria ring allows larger air circulation just like a standard size hand pipe.

Spiral Color Scheme

Spiral Pattern Color Vary

Milli Scheme

Clear Glass Marbles

Left Side Carb Hole

Large Carb Hole

Venturi Design

Length: 3.3" / 8.5 CM

THICK GLASS

DEEP BOWL

MINI MARIA RINGS

COLORED GLASS

WORKED GLASS

MINI Size Pipe

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes

Feature Of This Spoon Pipe



HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



Maria Ring



An orb/circular glass marble-like feature usually appears next to the bowl or the mouthpiece enhances the overall appearance and holding of the glass pipe.



MINI SIZE



This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!