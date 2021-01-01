About this product

This green clear glass bubbler is a Sherlock style bubbler, featuring a fixed downstem meaning the ash catcher is built-in. Large circular mouthpiece on the bent neck allowing a smooth and large smoke intake when using this hand water pipe.

Green Color Bubbler

Ash Catcher

Circular Mouthpiece

Height: 4.3" / 11 CM

Flat Base

Handmade Water Pipe

THICK GLASS

DEEP BOWL

COLORED GLASS

MINI Size Bubbler

BENT NECK

FIXED DOWNSTEM

Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes



Feature Of This Sherlock Bubbler



HANDMADE PIPE



This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.



COLORED GLASS



Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!



DEEP BOWL



This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.



THICK GLASS



The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!



WORKED GLASS



A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.



CLEAR GLASS



This clean and glossy glass pipe features a transparent body that allows you to see through the inside. The beauty of the smoke fluid dynamics is fully shown from the weed bowl all the way to the mouthpiece.



MINI SIZE



This glass pipe is very portable in size which means it can be very stealthy and discrete whether you are using it or just traveling with it!



BENT NECK



The bent neck designs not only keeps both water and ash away from your mouth, but also reduce direct heat from the bowl towards the mouthpiece. This is a functional feature to make sure you have the smoothest experience.



FIXED DOWNSTEM



A downstem design is a feature that a glass tube that conduits smoke directly from the bowl to the bottom of the water pipe/bubbler in order distilling smoke through the water or air. A fixed downstem has a glass tube channels fixed into the joint of the piece.