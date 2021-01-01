4.9" Wig Wag 3-Section Glass Pipe
About this product
Wig Wag Pattern Scheme on Mouthpiece
Spiral Pattern Scheme on Body
Pattern Color Vary
Raised Blue Glass Marbles
Glass Stand
Venturi Airflow Design
Ultra Air Circulation
Super Large Bowl
Large Maria Ring Body
Length: 4.9" / 12.5 CM
THICK GLASS
DEEP BOWL
COLORED GLASS
WORKED GLASS
STANDARD SIZE Glass Pipe
MARIA RINGS
THEMED GLASS
Category: For Dry Herbs, Glass Pipes
Feature Of This Spoon Pipe
HANDMADE PIPE
This pipe is 100% handmade with the highest standard glass material.
COLORED GLASS
Don't we all want a colorful glass collection sitting in our home looking pretty? This glass pipe features a unique appealing colored patent that would definitely stand out from other blend looking pipes!
DEEP BOWL
This pipe can hold a fairly large amount of tobacco/dry herb at the same time with the "deep bowl" feature.
THICK GLASS
The pipe is made of extra thick and heavy glass to ensure it's durability and safety, you don't need to worry about your clumsy friend breaking your glass piece in one drop!
Maria Ring
An orb/circular glass marble-like feature usually appears next to the bowl or the mouthpiece enhances the overall appearance and holding of the glass pipe.
WORKED GLASS
A unique technique in glassblowing that produces popular 3D features that brings the glass pipes some unique coloring and cool appearances.
CLEAR GLASS
This clean and glossy glass pipe features a transparent body that allows you to see through the inside. The beauty of the smoke fluid dynamics is fully shown from the weed bowl all the way to the mouthpiece.
THEMED GLASS
This curated piece of glass pipe is designed by our creative artists for a specific themed design. Don’t we all want a glass pipe that’s beyond a glass pipe? Aesthetics and fun are the qualities what we always looking to offer.
