12" Puffing Bird™ Glassware Series Monster Bong/Dab Rig

About this product

The Monster is a classic bong/dab rig. The characteristics of the bong/dab rig include a bent mouthpiece and 6 Cylinder Recycler Design that breaks down the smoke creating a cool hit every time. Each piece includes a 14mm male bowl.

Officially Licensed Puffing Bird™ Glassware Series
Premium Borosilicate Glass
6 Cylinder Recycler Design
Bent Mouthpiece
Joint Size: 14mm
Height: 12"
Base Diameter: 4"
