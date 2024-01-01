Sit back and enjoy the music while you light up with a pipe from the Grateful Dead x Pulsar collaboration! The Liberty Beaker Bong is designed to provide the largest clouds, whether you're smoking solo or getting high with the whole crew. Made from quality borosilicate glass, this bong has a classic beaker style body crafted from 7mm thick glass tubing for durability. Smoke travels through the perforated downstem for bubbly water filtration, and a 3 pinch ice catcher is built into the neck for extra cooling power. Red and blue contrasting accents can be seen all around this piece, from the Grateful Dead logo's ombré hues mirrored by the mouthpiece and base to the iconic Stealie skull on the back. Each bong includes a matching red, white, and blue candy striped downstem & 14mm male herb slide.



Downstem Dimensions: 4.25 inches (10.79cm) long without joint; 5.5 inches (13.97cm) total length

