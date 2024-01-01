Sit back and enjoy the music while you light up with a pipe from the Grateful Dead x Pulsar collaboration! The Lightning Skellies Straight Tube Bong is ideal to elevate your everyday sesh, whether you're smoking solo or getting high with the whole crew. Made from quality borosilicate glass, this bong has a classic straight tube style body crafted from 7mm thick glass tubing for durability. Smoke travels through the slitted downstem diffuser for bubbly water filtration as you inhale, and a bucket style ice catcher is built into the neck for extra cooling power. An electroplated finish catches the light when this stellar piece moves, highlighting the etched imagery of dancing skeletons and lightning bolts all over the body. Each bong includes a matching downstem and rounded 14mm male herb slide.
Downstem Dimensions: 4.25 inches (10.79cm) long without joint; 5.5 inches (13.97cm) total length
Select best offer nearby
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.