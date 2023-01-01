In the heart of Middle-earth™, deep in the Shire, lies the peaceful town of Hobbiton. Home to many a merry Hobbit, including the most famous: Bilbo Baggins and his nephew, Frodo. Though they may not seem like a strong or powerful people, the Hobbits were always a favorite of the wizard Gandalf the Grey. He saw something special in their simple and serene lifestyle; an air of contentment which he hoped to see one day spread across the land.



The Hobbiton Pipe is a bent apple style hand pipe made from quality cherry wood with a curved, tapered stem. The pipe features an engraved Hobbit house door on the bowl symbolizing that all adventures begin with a single step outside. The large bowl is perfect for sharing with chums or settling down for a nice evening under the stars.

