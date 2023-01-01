This variable voltage vape has a streamlined exterior that can be stashed easily for stealthy traveling. The 510 DL 3.0 encompasses the best qualities of previous models; it has a slimmer profile than the 2.0 for an optimized grip, with a broader body style to house a battery that's more than twice the power as the original DL! That means more puffs between charges so you can stay elevated for even longer.



The auto-draw functionality is designed to mimic a traditional disposable vape, giving you the power to take a toke without pressing any buttons! Turning the unit on can be done simply by a quick sequence of pulls from the device. A new tactile twist dial allows you to select from four voltage settings; whether you prefer potent flavors or heavy clouds, this DL has settings that will satisfy! This vape pen is also equipped with a pre-heat function so you can prep thick oil cartridges before taking a hit. The LED light ring around the base of this device indicates the power level, eliminating the need for a display that could otherwise give you away.



Note: Maximum cartridge size is 2.4 inches length, 0.55 inches diameter (61mm x 14mm)



This kit includes:



1 Pulsar 510 DL 3.0 Battery

1 Bottom magnetic connector

1 USB charging cable

PULSAR 510 DL 3.0 TWIST VAPORIZER TECH SPECS:

650mAh battery

Auto-draw cartridge vaporizer

510 threaded connection

Four voltage settings (2.8V-4.0V)

Flex temp dial

Preheat functionality

Sleek and discreet

USB-C charging

6 month end user warranty

Multiple color options available

