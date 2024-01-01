Don't let the minimalist exterior fool you, there's a whole 'lotta goodness going on inside this awesome vaporizer. The slim, compact profile fits easily into both the palm of your hand and most pockets for quick stashing on the go. Each colorway's shell is made from lightweight metal and the heat-reactive Thermochromic Series has a special coating on the outside for a mesmerizing effect. Enjoy this model anywhere --even while hiking a trail or riding along on bumpy roads-- thanks to the silicone mouthpiece, which prevents that uncomfortable clacking of accidental mouthpiece-against-tooth action. This piece is also removable for hassle-free cleaning, magnetically attaching back on top for a sturdy connection.



Two control buttons are located on the front of this device as well as an LCD display screen to keep an eye on the action. Power the device on and off, switch voltages, and activate the vapors all with the main one. This vaporizer also has optional auto-draw functionality for efficient puffing once powered on. Just below, select the smaller button to alternate between cartridges and the corresponding indicator will light up. Fire up your carts independently for added variety to any sesh, or blast off by engaging both cartridges simultaneously for some serious cloud coverage! Choose between five voltage settings to prioritize your favorite qualities of any cartridge; for full flavor profiles, dense vapors, and everything in between, the DL Tandem is your perfect match! This includes the capability to independently adjust voltages for both carts, providing more custom combinations than ever before.



The Tandem is also programmed with a pre-heat function that allows you to prime cartridges before inhaling, which is essential for preventing clogs to keep the hits coming smoothly. If you prefer maximum filtration and cooling, this vaporizer has a bonus 14mm male water pipe adapter that allows you to hook it up to a bong or rig's slide connection. Using this device with your favorite glass piece combines easy temperature control with all the refinement of water filtration, making for satisfying rips each time. Outfitted with universal 510 threading, this vape bar can fit most cartridges up to 2g in each port. Just screw the carts into the magazine, attach to the housing via magnetic connection, and you're ready to roll! The 650mAh battery capacity has an ample run time to keep you lifted all day long and you can charge back up quick using the USB-C charging cable.

