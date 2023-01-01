Standing just 2 inches tall, this battery may have a small stature, but it still packs a punch. It is equipped with universal 510 threading compatible with most standard-sized vape cartridges. A collar adapter is also included for oversized oil cartridges! Variable voltage settings range from 1.8V-4.2V so you can wager your way to satisfying rips no matter the odds. Whether you're looking for straight up flavor or you're in it for those high roller clouds, customize your heat by 0.1V increments to find your ideal cloud payout.



This vape cartridge battery features an LED display that showcases the selected voltage setting and remaining battery life. Pinpoint your puffs like you're counting cards with the added puff counter, and stay on that winning streak! Keep this lucky token close with the lanyard that's included, convenient for parties, festivals, and hands-free traveling. Charge up quickly with the USB Type-C charge port, and you'll always be ready for the races.

Show more