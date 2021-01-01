About this product
This Silicone Water Pipe Adapter is a flexible 12 inch hose that makes it easy to run your APX Volt or APX Wax vaporizer through water filtration for smooth, even hits! Featuring a tiered joint design, bongs and rigs with 14mm or 19mm joints can utilize this accessory. Available in multiple color options.
Note: Water pipe and vaporizer sold separately.
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.