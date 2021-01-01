About this product
Welcome to 5-second dabs!
Get ready to make big clouds with the APX Wax V3 Vaporizer. At 3.5 inches tall, the portable size packs a big punch with a powerful 1100mAh battery and triple quartz atomizer. Enjoy the best possible taste from your concentrates with a pure quartz lined chamber.
V3 Features:
The new V3 Wax features an enhanced LED display, a 2-click hands-free Power Mode and updated USB-C fast charging. The enhanced LED display is larger than the V2 and shows the battery level with a color changing APX logo. The hands-free mode keeps you from having to engage the power button while it heats up and during your sesh.
Get ready to make big clouds with the APX Wax V3 Vaporizer. At 3.5 inches tall, the portable size packs a big punch with a powerful 1100mAh battery and triple quartz atomizer. Enjoy the best possible taste from your concentrates with a pure quartz lined chamber.
V3 Features:
The new V3 Wax features an enhanced LED display, a 2-click hands-free Power Mode and updated USB-C fast charging. The enhanced LED display is larger than the V2 and shows the battery level with a color changing APX logo. The hands-free mode keeps you from having to engage the power button while it heats up and during your sesh.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.