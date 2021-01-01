About this product

Welcome to 5-second dabs!



Get ready to make big clouds with the APX Wax V3 Vaporizer. At 3.5 inches tall, the portable size packs a big punch with a powerful 1100mAh battery and triple quartz atomizer. Enjoy the best possible taste from your concentrates with a pure quartz lined chamber.



V3 Features:



The new V3 Wax features an enhanced LED display, a 2-click hands-free Power Mode and updated USB-C fast charging.﻿ The enhanced LED display is larger than the V2 and shows the battery level with a color changing APX logo. The hands-free mode keeps you from having to engage the power button while it heats up and during your sesh.