Pack the Pulsar DL Wax Vape Bar to enjoy ultra-potent dabs on the go while staying on the down low.

We've kept the minimalist exterior and pocket-sized profile of this fan-favorite vaporizer, so you can take it virtually anywhere for quick portable puffs. The bar-style body mimics many common disposable vapes in appearance, preventing suspicion in public while you take a toke! Keep your flavors pure with the full ceramic airpath, which is completely removable for easy cleaning! Activating the unit and cycling through voltage settings can be done simply using the single button control. Battery life and current settings can be viewed on the front-facing digital display screen for easy reference too!



Open up the DL Wax Edition and explore all the possibilities! The unit's upper half slides off for quick access, magnetically re-attaching when you're loaded up and ready to roll. A mesh quartz atomizer awaits inside to ensure even heating and pristine flavors with every draw. Located right beside it is the nested dab tool for conveniently loading concentrates while traveling light. Choose between three voltage settings to suit your cloud preference: a low setting for terpene-rich puffs, a high setting for great plumes that will send you soaring, and a medium setting for a taste of both worlds. A 10 second Sesh Mode is available for a few back-to-back power hits when you're ready to turn things up a notch! Additionally, you can adjust airflow levels by toggling the bottom switch.



If you prefer maximum filtration and cooling, this vaporizer has a bonus 14mm male water pipe adapter that allows you to hook it up to a bong or rig's slide connection. Using this device with your favorite glass piece combines easy temperature control with all the refinement of water filtration, making for satisfying rips each time. Just slide the bottom switch over to reveal the port, attach the adapter, and enjoy the benefits of a mini portable eNail! Charge your device up quickly via the USB-C connection, visible when the bottom switch is covering the pipe adapter port.

