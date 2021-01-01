About this product

This variable voltage thick oil vape has all the functionality you've come to expect, including 4 heat setting and 15-second pre-heat function, unique features like a magnetic magazine cartridge loading system, and the ability to fire your carts independently or simultaneously for big hits.



Put twice the power in your pocket with the new DuploCart!



The DuploCart accommodates multiple cartridge volumes including 0.5ml and 1.0ml. Maximum cartridge diameter is 11.7mm. Accepts carts with any mouthpiece tip shape (duckbill, barrel, bullet, etc).