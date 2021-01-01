About this product

The Flow dry herb vaporizer offers a high-end dry herb vape in multiple color options. The Flow features a 1600mAh battery, a fast 40-second heat time, true convection heat, a quartz-lined chamber, a handy magnetic lid, an embossed vapor-cooling internal airflow pattern, haptic feedback, ergonomic mouthpiece, finely tuned heat settings, and more!



Best of all- there are multiple models to match any taste including Black-on-Black, textured Carbon Fiber, and Wood Grain on Black. Other features include a simple 5-click power function and a 4-minute auto turnoff time. Limited 1-year warranty.



The kit includes the Flow, USB cable, stir tool, extra silicone mouthpiece insert, 2 cleaning wipes, and a cleaning brush. Everything comes packaged in a reusable gift box.