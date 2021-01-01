About this product

The Pulsar King Kut offers you a powerful new way to get your grind on. You can eliminate the mess that usually comes with grinding by shredding directly into the included glass jars. Provides easy storage with a lid that screws onto the jar.



The stainless steel blade and powerful motor give you a quick grind and perfect fluffy consistency. With the clear glass jar attached you can easily view the grinding action until your preferred consistency has been reached.



A 1000mAh lithium ion battery provides you with portability so you can grind wherever you want without having to be near a power outlet.