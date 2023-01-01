Get knocked out with rips from this awesome bubbler! Crafted from quality borosilicate glass, this pipe has a convenient build that's easy to grip and pass around. The new version has a slide joint and bowl so you don't have to roll, and the ergonomic wide mouthpiece offers a more comfortable way to puff. Add a bit of water to this pipe for more cooling power. Available in multiple color accent options; one size fits most hands.



Details:

6.25 inches (15.87cm) tall

Borosilicate glass bubbler

Ergonomic and easy to grip

Built-in stand

Includes 10mm male herb slide with handle

Multiple colors available

One size fits most hands

