The Mobi is a pocket friendly thick oil vape battery that is extremely stealthy at 2.8" tall. A dedicated voltage shift button allows the user to quickly change the voltage level to their liking. The built-in pre-heat function primes the cartridge for use and provides a perfect flavorful hit. With a universal opening this unit can accept cartridges up to 11mm in diameter (cartridges sold separately). Covered by a 6 month end user warranty.