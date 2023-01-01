What goes up must come down, but that won’t stop you from enjoying the high!



The Gravity Bong from the Pulsar RIP Series has a unique topper made from unbreakable silicone material, and includes everything you need to take massive rips with dry herb or vape cartridges.



The base chamber is made from 3mm thick glass with a 2mm thick inner chamber made from acrylic material. The silicone topper is 100% BPA free and features three openings: a mouthpiece with a tethered plug to use when filling the pipe; a 14mm joint for use with the herb slide or the vape cartridge adapter; and a sealed 14mm joint to hold the herb slide when not in use.



Whether you’re trying to light up some green or take a rip of a tasty cart, this Pulsar water pipe is perfect for individual use and for sharing amongst friends.

