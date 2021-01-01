Pulsar Vaporizers
About this product
Light up the night with the RöK Luna Glow! This limited edition release of our best-selling portable dab rig promises rolling waves of flavor from a neon green glow.
This release is paired with cosmic green borosilicate glass accessories including base jar, downstem, bullet and herb carb cap. Two silicone collars, carb cap tether, USB cable, and cleaning tools complete this all-in-one kit designed for both concentrates and flower.
This release is paired with cosmic green borosilicate glass accessories including base jar, downstem, bullet and herb carb cap. Two silicone collars, carb cap tether, USB cable, and cleaning tools complete this all-in-one kit designed for both concentrates and flower.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!