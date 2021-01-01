Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar Vaporizers

Pulsar Sirius Plus Wax Pen Vaporizer

Buy Here

About this product

The Sirius Plus Wax Pen Vaporizer features a wide ceramic donut coil atomizer, built-in silicone container, 1500mAh battery, glass mouthpiece w/ splatter guard, and heats to 842 degrees F (450°C) . Sirius Plus vaporizers come in multiple color options to match your lifestyle.

The Sirius Plus Kit comes with an atomizer, battery, mouthpiece, silicone container lid, USB charger cable, and dab tool. Battery is covered by a 6 month limited warranty.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!