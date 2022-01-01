This skateboard wheel grinder is ready to shred at home, at the skatepark, on the streets, and anywhere else you can think of. The SK8 Grinder comes in a variety of color options with skate-wheel designs and real spinning bearings! The exterior is covered with a grippy silicone sleeve, and it measures 2.2 inches (5.58cm) in diameter with one chamber for grinding herb, one chamber for storing herb, and an included pollen scraping tool.



Nollie into the new year with this radical smoking accessory!