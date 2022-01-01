About this product
This skateboard wheel grinder is ready to shred at home, at the skatepark, on the streets, and anywhere else you can think of. The SK8 Grinder comes in a variety of color options with skate-wheel designs and real spinning bearings! The exterior is covered with a grippy silicone sleeve, and it measures 2.2 inches (5.58cm) in diameter with one chamber for grinding herb, one chamber for storing herb, and an included pollen scraping tool.
Nollie into the new year with this radical smoking accessory!
Nollie into the new year with this radical smoking accessory!
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.