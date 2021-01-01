About this product

This Sk8Tray Metal Rolling Trays + Lid Kit measures 7.25 inches by 19.75 inches (18.415cm x 50.165cm) and features a transcendental, mind-opening amalgamation of colorful beings. This Sk8Tray has rolled edges for strength, safety and containment of your favorite herbaceous product. Features extra wide "dual kick" edges for added rolling surface area and easier maneuverability. This colorfast tray will never peel, chip or fade and is easy to clean. Bottom of tray has a Pulsar Sk8Tray logo. Rolling area measures 5.5 inches by 13 inches (13.97cm x 33.02cm).