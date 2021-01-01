About this product
This Sk8Tray Metal Rolling Tray + Lid Kit measures 7.25 inches by 19.75 inches (18.415cm x 50.165cm) and features a extraterrestrial super man mid-transformation. This Sk8Tray has rolled edges for strength, safety and containment of your favorite herbaceous product. Features extra wide "dual kick" edges for added rolling surface area and easier maneuverability. This colorfast tray will never peel, chip or fade and is easy to clean. Bottom of tray has a Pulsar Sk8Tray logo. Rolling area measures 5.5 inches by 13 inches (13.97cm x 33.02cm).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pulsar Vaporizers
Our goal has always been to listen to the community and create the most wanted, best quality products offered at the most reasonable prices. That goal has been consistently met, exceeded and will continue to in the future so everyone can enjoy higher culture.