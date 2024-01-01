This dry herb vape has a smooth contoured silhouette with a robust design. Although its outer appearance is discreet and minimalist, this is a but a guise for the many internal features that make up this smoldering model's high performance capability.



Located in the base of this vape is a stainless steel chamber to load your ground dry herb into. Conduction heating is activated from the sides and top of the chamber, working in tandem with airflow pulled in from the base as you inhale. This combination evenly distributes the heat to prevent scorching, providing potent hits as the herbs are vaporized. A silicone mouthpiece ring is located at the top of this device, fitted with an innovative textured ceramic insert that cools vapor using extra air movement and promotes an enjoyably smooth result.



Choose from 4 heat settings to customize your sesh; the lower temps provide satisfying flavors while the higher temps are ideal for thicker clouds. This vaporizer keeps functionality simple using single button operation. Hold the button to turn the unit on, press it to cycle through heat settings, and let the programming do the rest! After the 30 second heat-up time, haptic feedback will signal that this vape is ready to use for the next 3 minutes, after which it will power down to conserve battery life. Press the button while the unit is off and the color-coded LED light will indicate how much charge is remaining.



The SYNDR's design has been optimized for easy cleaning at every stage. A narrow bristle brush is included with the kit to dust out any debris from the chamber, mouthpiece, or airway as needed. Its long handle doubles as a poker tool that can be used to stir ground herb in the chamber, ensuring you get the most output from every pack. The chamber's perforated metal screen can be cleaned or replaced by inserting this handle through the top airway, prodding the screen from behind for quick removal. It is also recommended to remove the silicone and ceramic mouthpiece duo regularly to keep this vaporizer tasting fresh.

