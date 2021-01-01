About this product

Pure American Hemp Oil Cannabinol (CBN) + Melatonin is a natural sleep aid, also helps with pain and muscle spasms. Our CBN distillate is not intended to treat or cure any diseases, always consult your physician for medical advice.



What Are CBN’s Effects and Benefits?

Its name may bear striking resemblance to CBD, but cannabinol, or CBN, offers a unique profile of effects and benefits that have researchers clamoring for a more scientific investigation. So far, CBN’s studied benefits include:



Pain relief

Anti-insomnia

Antibacterial

Anti-inflammatory

Anti-convulsive

Appetite stimulant

CBN’s most pronounced, characterizing attribute is its sedative effect, and according to Steep Hill Labs, 5mg of CBN is as effective as a 10mg dose of diazepam, a mild pharmaceutical sedative. For those of you who rely on cannabinol to resolve a night of tossing and turning, a little CBN might do you some good. It’s a good thing a little bit goes a long way.



Ingredients: Cannabinol (CBN), Melatonin, Organic MCT Oil, Organic Peppermint Flavor and Naturally Occurring Terpenes.



Pure American Hemp Oil is a veteran owned brand of premium hemp derived CBD products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from Wilson Farms in Tennessee, USA. Our farm partners only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traceable amounts of THC and from this base formulate our Premium Hemp Products.



Recommended Use:



Shake well before each use. Use once or twice daily as needed. Place under the tongue, hold for 60 seconds, and then swallow. Keep at room temperature to preserve freshness. Store away from humidity, heat and light. Do not refrigerate. Expiration date is two years from manufacture date located on certificate of analysis with matching test identification number.



This is an herbal supplement



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.