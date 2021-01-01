About this product

Pure American Hemp Oil is a veteran owned brand of premium hemp oil products. We proudly source estate grown hemp from certified farms in the USA. Our farmers only use phytocannabinoid rich seed strains and organic farming methods. The non-GMO crop is gently extracted to remove all traces of THC and from this base we add our proprietary terpenes.



Recommended Use:



Daily Application: Place small amount on finger and rub on affected area. Use daily as needed.



This is an herbal supplement



KEEP OUT OF REACH OF CHILDREN. CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROVIDER BEFORE TAKING IF YOU ARE PREGNANT OR NURSING, OR HAVE ANY OTHER MEDICAL CONCERNS. IF ANY ADVERSE REACTIONS OCCUR, DISCONTINUE USE OF HERBAL SUPPLEMENT AND CONSULT YOUR DOCTOR.



