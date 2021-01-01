About this product
Containing 1500mg of CBD & highly effective CBDA [Artisan CBDA Info] in a base of coconut MCT oil (pure, gluten free, food grade, vegan, non GMO), our Tinctures are available in several flavors (more being added to the lineup) and in 750, 1500, 3000, and even super extra strength 5000mg of total CBD, in glass 30ml / 1oz bottles, featuring a child-resistant top with glass graduated measure droppers for precise dosing measures.
Meets lawful THC limits of less than 0.3% THC.
Size: 30ml / 1 ounce
Glass Bottles: Graduated measuring glass dropper
Meets lawful THC limits of less than 0.3% THC.
Size: 30ml / 1 ounce
Glass Bottles: Graduated measuring glass dropper
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Pure Biologix
High Quality CBD processor and manufacturer. Specializing in:
- CBD Oil high in CBDA
- High quality cannabis derived Terpene Oils
- Manufacturing of CBD products, Private / White Labeling
- Consumer CBD Products
- CBD Oil high in CBDA
- High quality cannabis derived Terpene Oils
- Manufacturing of CBD products, Private / White Labeling
- Consumer CBD Products